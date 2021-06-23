Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Michelle Zauner – aka Japanese Breakfast -- is hitting a new stride as she releases her third album, Jubilee. Her first two albums leaned in a more introspective and somber direction as she shared musically the anguish she went through as her mother underwent cancer treatment, and subsequently died. There is still a little of that sadness in Jubilee, but the album also reveals a more upbeat attitude about the wonder of life.