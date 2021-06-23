Sadik Hadzovic Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Kids/Children Name: Yes (two) Sadik Hadzovic is a professional bodybuilder and fitness model born on 8 June 1987. He is best known as the champion of the inaugural Arnold Sports Festival Pro Men’s Physique contest held in 2015. As a famous bodybuilder, he has been featured in a lot of fitness magazines throughout his career. He is regularly described as one of the finest in the International Federation of Bodybuilders (IFBB). His career has made him a public figure and also an interest in various people.mddailyrecord.com