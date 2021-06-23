Kawahine Andrade Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
College: Academy of Art University, Orange Coast College. Boyfriend: Karl- Anthony Towns (rumoured ex-boyfriend) Kawahine Andrade is a professional model and social media personality in America. She is known for her gorgeous and remarkable looks, which helped her achieve the peak position in her profession. But, despite having an impressive career, she was best known as the girlfriend of the basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, who had played in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Unfortunately, their relationship did not last (supposedly), and they were together only for two years.mddailyrecord.com