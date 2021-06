With the advent of colonization, many Indigenous communities were forced to assimilate to Eurocentric standards in order to survive. These standards include cis heteronormativity. However, Native American culture has always embraced the LGBTQ+ community. This could not have been more evident than at the state of Arizona’s first two-spirit powwow. This was only one of many powwows that have recently sprung up in support of LGBTQ+ individuals. The term "two-spirit" is used by Indigenous communities to describe Native people who fulfill a traditional third-gender (or other gender-variant) ceremonial and social role in their cultures, The Washington Post reports.