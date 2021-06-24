ADVA's Ensemble SmartWAN offers enterprises a simple and cost-effective route to SD-WAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its fully featured Ensemble SmartWAN secure networking solution. Integrated into ADVA's Ensemble network functions virtualization (NFV) suite, the new technology offers enterprises a simple and affordable way to leverage the core benefits of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), while removing the need for additional virtual network functions (VNFs). Now businesses can deploy a turnkey solution that delivers dynamic virtual routing, centralized management, and full visibility of network topology. With zero-touch provisioning for easy deployment and temperature-hardened servers, Ensemble SmartWAN significantly improves return on investment for applications such as dynamic and fully meshed networking and smart city services. At the same time, it preserves the benefits of an open system that supports runtime additions of new VNFs or user applications.

"Enterprises are operating in a dynamic networking environment with ever-changing access networking capabilities and security requirements. To achieve rapid time to market and take advantage of new applications, more small and medium-sized enterprises are digitizing their operations and harnessing the agility and cost benefits of NFV. ADVA's Ensemble SmartWAN extends our industry-leading NFV platform with a low-cost, fully featured, secure networking solution. As an integrated part of our Ensemble NFV solution, SmartWAN supports dynamic, high-performance routing and VPN services. It also eliminates the need for additional networking VNFs, which helps to radically reduce opex and complexity," said James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Our Ensemble SmartWAN ensures the highest quality and availability. And, with automated deployment and provisioning, it makes it cheaper and faster to roll out new services."

The Ensemble SmartWAN vRouter application is a separately licensable option on the Ensemble Connector platform. SmartWAN vRouter utilizes 6WIND's industry-leading Turbo Router software-based network appliance to provide a compact, high-performance embedded routing engine. The Ensemble zero-touch provisioning process automatically enables, provisions and licenses the routing engine out-of-the-box. Enterprise network operators will also be able to deploy more advanced hybrid WAN and dynamic networking capabilities via the SmartWAN Secure Networking application. SmartWAN Secure Networking leverages Ensemble Connector and Virtualization Director to build and manage overlay networks via secure static and dynamic VPNs. Ensemble SmartWAN delivers key benefits for service providers, who will be able to unlock more value in their infrastructure platform. It empowers them to support new use cases and offer critical SD-WAN services at a much lower entry cost compared to standalone SD-WAN applications.

"ADVA's Ensemble SmartWAN gives businesses a way to leverage the advantages of SD-WAN without the complexity or expense. Using our virtual router products, the new solution makes it seamless and cost-efficient to connect branch offices, remote sites or smart city IoT devices with secure, high-speed communication tunnels," commented Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND. "With ADVA's new offering, it's easy to build and administer secure overlay VPNs. And, as Ensemble SmartWAN is an open hosting platform, it supports innovation and future expansion. Many more customers will now be able to get on board with virtualization and seize the benefits of enhanced efficiency, agility and scale."

Further details on Ensemble SmartWAN can be found in these slides: https://adva.li/ensemble-smartwan-slides.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About 6WIND

6WIND is a leading high-performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for Virtual Router solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Systems Integrators, Cloud Providers and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit www.6wind.com.

