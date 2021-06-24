Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

ADVA's Ensemble SmartWAN Offers Enterprises A Simple And Cost-effective Route To SD-WAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its fully featured Ensemble SmartWAN secure networking solution. Integrated into ADVA's Ensemble network functions virtualization (NFV) suite, the new technology offers enterprises a simple and affordable way to leverage the core benefits of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), while removing the need for additional virtual network functions (VNFs). Now businesses can deploy a turnkey solution that delivers dynamic virtual routing, centralized management, and full visibility of network topology. With zero-touch provisioning for easy deployment and temperature-hardened servers, Ensemble SmartWAN significantly improves return on investment for applications such as dynamic and fully meshed networking and smart city services. At the same time, it preserves the benefits of an open system that supports runtime additions of new VNFs or user applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005186/en/

ADVA's Ensemble SmartWAN offers enterprises a simple and cost-effective route to SD-WAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Enterprises are operating in a dynamic networking environment with ever-changing access networking capabilities and security requirements. To achieve rapid time to market and take advantage of new applications, more small and medium-sized enterprises are digitizing their operations and harnessing the agility and cost benefits of NFV. ADVA's Ensemble SmartWAN extends our industry-leading NFV platform with a low-cost, fully featured, secure networking solution. As an integrated part of our Ensemble NFV solution, SmartWAN supports dynamic, high-performance routing and VPN services. It also eliminates the need for additional networking VNFs, which helps to radically reduce opex and complexity," said James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Our Ensemble SmartWAN ensures the highest quality and availability. And, with automated deployment and provisioning, it makes it cheaper and faster to roll out new services."

The Ensemble SmartWAN vRouter application is a separately licensable option on the Ensemble Connector platform. SmartWAN vRouter utilizes 6WIND's industry-leading Turbo Router software-based network appliance to provide a compact, high-performance embedded routing engine. The Ensemble zero-touch provisioning process automatically enables, provisions and licenses the routing engine out-of-the-box. Enterprise network operators will also be able to deploy more advanced hybrid WAN and dynamic networking capabilities via the SmartWAN Secure Networking application. SmartWAN Secure Networking leverages Ensemble Connector and Virtualization Director to build and manage overlay networks via secure static and dynamic VPNs. Ensemble SmartWAN delivers key benefits for service providers, who will be able to unlock more value in their infrastructure platform. It empowers them to support new use cases and offer critical SD-WAN services at a much lower entry cost compared to standalone SD-WAN applications.

"ADVA's Ensemble SmartWAN gives businesses a way to leverage the advantages of SD-WAN without the complexity or expense. Using our virtual router products, the new solution makes it seamless and cost-efficient to connect branch offices, remote sites or smart city IoT devices with secure, high-speed communication tunnels," commented Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND. "With ADVA's new offering, it's easy to build and administer secure overlay VPNs. And, as Ensemble SmartWAN is an open hosting platform, it supports innovation and future expansion. Many more customers will now be able to get on board with virtualization and seize the benefits of enhanced efficiency, agility and scale."

Further details on Ensemble SmartWAN can be found in these slides: https://adva.li/ensemble-smartwan-slides.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About 6WIND

6WIND is a leading high-performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for Virtual Router solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Systems Integrators, Cloud Providers and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit www.6wind.com.

Published by:ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005186/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
680
Followers
26K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Networking Software#Adv#Sd Wan#Fse#Nfv#Gm#Edge Cloud#Ensemble Connector#Vrouter#6wind#Secure Networking#Virtualization Director#Sd Wan#Adva Adva#Cloud Providers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Country
Germany
Related
Softwareorange-business.com

Careful planning is key to successful SD-WAN deployment

We live in unprecedented times, and SD-WAN is well-positioned to address new challenges in digitalization and remote and distributed working. As a result, IT departments are re-thinking their approaches to networking, making software-defined one of the fastest growing enterprise networking sectors. However, success in SD-WAN requires careful planning and deployment.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Salesforce And Accenture Collaborate To Help ISDI Reduce Its Environmental Impact With Salesforce Sustainability Cloud (Photo: Business Wire)

ISDI, a Salesforce-approved global training organization, has collaborated with Salesforce and Accenture (ACN) - Get Report to help analyze its carbon footprint and reduce its impact on the environment with Salesforce Sustainability Cloud. The data-driven insights on greenhouse gas emissions provided by the platform have helped ISDI implement a comprehensive sustainability policy that also raises awareness among the Salesforce community and the trailblazers visiting its centers.
Energy Industrycisco.com

Cisco SD-WAN on AWS Helps ENGIE Become Cloud First

Headquartered in France, ENGIE is a global leader in low-carbon energy and services with more than 160,000 employees worldwide. ENGIE works to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world through reduced energy consumption and the advancement of more environmentally friendly solutions. With this global mission in its sights, ENGIE needed a network that embraced its strategy and vision to push toward digital solutions.
Scotlanddirectorsclub.news

Sanctuary awards Maintel contract to deliver SD-WAN enabled network

Sanctuary, one of the UK’s leading social housing and care providers, has appointed Maintel, the leader in cloud and managed communication services, to deliver a future proofed SD-WAN enabled solution for its 800 sites. Sanctuary chose Maintel to help them move to an SD-WAN solution to deliver a secure, flexible...
Economyiotbusinessnews.com

Orange Business Services offers new Ericsson IoT security service for enterprises

As billions of IoT devices become connected, intelligent security in turn becomes more important. Ericsson has launched a new IoT security offering, Threat Monitoring and Mitigation (TMM), enabling service providers to extend IoT connectivity offerings with security services. Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, collaborated closely with...
Softwarethefastmode.com

VMware Extends SASE and SD-WAN with Cloud Web Security

VMware has announced the general availability of VMware Cloud Web Security, a cloud-hosted service that better protects users and infrastructure accessing SaaS and Internet applications. VMware Cloud Web Security, delivered from the VMware SASE Platform, extends the advantages of VMware SD-WAN and VMware Secure Access to connect users working from...
Computerscisco.com

Campus Segmentation Using Cisco SD-Access for the Enterprise

Co-Author Shyam Maniyar, Vice President, Engineering. How can enterprise networks meet the requirements for the digital enterprise? As new network extensions like the Internet of Things, more people using multiple devices, and more applications—both on premise and in multiple clouds, branch offices, and retail outlets—the complexity of networks has grown exponentially.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Dynatrace Davis® Security Advisor (Photo: Business Wire)

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (DT) - Get Report announced today its new Davis® Security Advisor, an AI-powered enhancement to the Dynatrace® Application Security Module that automatically surfaces, prioritizes, and details the software libraries and open-source packages representing the greatest risk to an organization. This empowers DevSecOps teams to make more informed, real-time decisions and address the most critical vulnerabilities first, which allows them to reduce the risk facing their organization with greater confidence and efficiency, leaving more time to drive innovation.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Power Integrations Automotive-Qualified Qspeed Silicon Diodes Feature Lowest Qrr For Efficient, High-Switching-Speed Designs. These 600 V 12 A Diodes Can Replace SiC Components In Automotive Applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced its 600 V 12 A Qspeed diode, delivering the industry's lowest reverse recovery charge (Q rr) for a silicon diode. With a Q rr of just 14 nC at 25 °C, it improves efficiency of the PFC stage of on-board chargers and significantly reduces the thermals of the PFC MOSFETs. The AEC-Q101-qualified QH12TZ600Q offers the same low-switching loss performance of a silicon carbide (SiC) device without the disadvantages of moving to more expensive technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ferrari Selects AWS As Its Official Cloud Provider To Power Innovation On The Road And Track. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Ferrari S.p.A. to become their Official Cloud, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Provider. Together, the companies will accelerate the pace of innovation across the entire Ferrari organization, including their road cars department, GT Competitions, the Ferrari Challenge, and the Scuderia Ferrari FORMULA 1 (F1) team. Ferrari will use AWS's breadth and depth of services and proven global infrastructure, including the AWS Europe (Milan) region, to streamline design and testing of its cars, giving customers the most exciting driving experiences possible. In addition, Scuderia Ferrari will leverage AWS to launch a digital fan engagement platform, via its mobile app, to engage hundreds of millions of fans worldwide with exclusive, personalized content.
ComputersNetwork World

Don’t Give in to “Un-Fortunate” SD-WAN Tactics

SD-WAN is the talk of the town these days. And rightly so – it's a fantastic technology that improves application performance by allowing enterprises to broaden the use of faster, less expensive broadband Internet services in addition to private MPLS connections while delivering superior end user quality of experience. Unlike...
BusinessComputer Weekly

WD-40 eases network friction with SD-WAN, SASE

WD-40, the world-renowned brand for specialist solvents, has deployed Aryaka’s managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and secure access service edge (SASE) service to build what it says will be a new flexible, reliable and secure network for its operations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Since...
TechnologyNetwork World

Network Essentials: SD-WAN and Zero Trust

In the world of business, what is considered essential changes over time. Most businesses haven't used paper accounting ledgers, fax machines, or phone books for years, for example. And now, in many cases, office space isn't even essential. The move to remote work caused by the pandemic led many organizations...
Computerscisco.com

Enable Digital Transformation with Cisco SD-WAN

Cisco SD-WAN unlocks new possibilities with our network infrastructure, the new architecture is replacing the long-established role of the wide-area network (WAN), connecting our users at the branch office location to applications hosted on servers in the datacenters. Often VPN (Virtual Private Network) tunnels or Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) were...
Technologycisco.com

Get 5G SD-WAN with Cisco Catalyst Cellular Gateways

MGig routing: While competitor SD-WAN solutions offer only 1G ports, Cisco’s Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform Family provides the necessary 2.5G, 10G, 40G, and 100G Ethernet port options to enable Multi-Gigabit 5G SD-WAN. In addition, Cisco Catalyst 8000 add powerful encryption performance and cloud tunneling capabilities for a faster, more secure experience. Cisco Catalyst 8000 accomplish this in a modest 1 Rack Unit (1RU) form factor with a sleek, low-power design that reduces op-ex costs and can transform your business in virtually any location.
Computersfortinet.com

Enabling Self-Healing SD-WAN from the WAN Edge to the Cloud Edge

The Internet is at times unpredictable and unreliable, and no matter how robust your WAN infrastructure is, brownout and blackout outages are sometimes unavoidable. Unreliable connectivity is especially a challenge for large and distributed enterprises that span multiple countries and regions that grapple with regular internet impairment. As networks shift...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Multichannel Testing Of BeFC's Fuel Cells With Keysight's PXIe SMUs (Photo: Business Wire)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Bioenzymatic Fuel Cells (BeFC), and innovator of bio enzymatic fuel cells, has selected and integrated multiple Keysight solutions to better understand the behavior and characteristics of biofuel cells.
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Simplify Highly Complex WAN Networks with Prisma SD-WAN

Organizations have scaled their networks to span across various countries, regions, and continents. But as organizations grow their business, especially through acquisitions and mergers, their networks have become heterogeneous and complex. Traditional network technologies are costly and lack the flexibility needed to scale and adjust to a cloud-first world. A software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution can provide clarity for these complex distributed networks.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

SD-WAN rides digitization back to high growth — Raynovich | #cloudsecurity

It’s been fun to watch the software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) market evolve over a decade. As my research firm Futuriom has tracked SD-WAN, it has grown into a multi-billion-dollar market for virtualized networking services, ranging from everything from application performance control to advanced security services. The SD-WAN market is now...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Android Enterprise Essentials - Now Available Through Vox Mobile - Offers Easy, Automatic Security (and Peace Of Mind) To Small And Mid-sized Businesses

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vox Mobile knows mobility is critical to how businesses keep their teams connected, especially in a world where employees need access to their data and apps to do their job from anywhere. While this can be great for productivity, these devices are easily lost or stolen and often completely unprotected — opening your business up to costly and time-consuming threats like data theft. Plus, during the pandemic, the numbers of cyberattacks have gone-up at exponential rates, meaning risks are up.