Coming off a thrilling Game 7 win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to sustain that momentum in last night’s contest. Despite kicking off the Eastern Conference Finals in their home arena in front of the Milwaukee crowd, it was the opposing Atlanta Hawks that handled business. After a grueling 48 minutes that saw the Bucks make countless self-inflicted errors that could have been easily avoided, the Hawks silenced the crowd with a 116-113 victory in Game 1.