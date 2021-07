Edward G. Robinson, best known for gangster roles after his breakout performance in Little Caesar, was a prolific actor of the Hollywood’s Golden Age whose 50 year career included 30 Broadway plays and more than 100 films, including The Ten Commandments and Double Indemnity. An outspoken critic of Nazism, he used his talent with languages to broadcast radio addresses of hope to occupied nations during WWII, and later became an advocate for civil rights. Greylisted during the Red Scare for a tenuous connection to communism through his charitable contributions, he starred in B movies and TV in the 1950s but eventually returned to prominence. He filmed his final scene, the moving euthanasia sequence in Soylent Green, just 12 days before his own death, and two months before he received his lifetime achievement Academy Award.