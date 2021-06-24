John Lewis Act is the Dems' path to permanent power

“I have said this before, and I will say it again,” Lewis said in June 2019, a year before his death at 80 years old on July 17, 2020. “The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy.”In honor of the late John Lewis, a civil rights leader, he is quoted as saying: “To those who have said, ‘Be patient and wait,’ we have long said that we cannot be patient. We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now! We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again.”Director Dawn Porter’s newest documentary, John Lewis: Good Trouble, is a tribute to the civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis. The documentary points out that America is still in a civil rights struggle and is still fighting for rights for African Americans.However, both history and modern crime statistics show that the threat to Black lives everywhere is nothing new. To this day, Black children and adults alike entering into white neighborhoods can still result in senseless, life-ending situations regardless of their innocence.Frederick Douglass was an American who was born into slavery in February of 1818, and was an author as well as an abolitionist. Douglass played an active role in leading the nonviolent protests that would occur in the 1800s and even wrote a book called A Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave, in 1845. Echoing forward into the 1960s, well after slavery was abolished in America and much of Frederick Douglass’ dreams of the freedom of Black folks were accomplished, enter people such as Martin Luther King, Jr.King, who also wrote a book, was born in January of 1929 when segregation laws in America were still in place and died at the age of 39 years old. King wrote his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, which helped create the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legislation in America — protests reigned all over America and the world for the freedom of African Americans.