Nippon Express (Cambodia) Acquires GDP Certification For Domestic Transport Services

TOKYO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express ( Cambodia) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter " NE Cambodia"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification effective Sunday, March 14, 2021, for its domestic transport services in Cambodia, evidencing its compliance with standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202106216520-O1-J5oSzTNB

Photo: Exterior view of Phnom Penh Logistics Center https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202106216520/_prw_PI2fl_0Z18E4w8.jpg

Cambodia presently relies in large part on imports for the pharmaceuticals used in its hospitals, clinics, etc. As the country has few transport companies equipped with refrigerated trucks or capable of providing properly controlled frozen storage, NE Cambodia opened the Phnom Penh Logistics Center, fully equipped with refrigerators and freezers, in December 2019. This Logistics Center has garnered attention from government officials and others as one of the country's leading pharmaceutical storage facilities.

In April 2021, NE Cambodia began offering storage services for medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to be used at Japanese hospitals in Cambodia. With increasing demand for pharmaceuticals anticipated, the company will be developing services that provide customers with safer and more secure delivery and help improve Cambodia's healthcare environment.

Nippon Express will continue endeavoring to enhance its services to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical transport needs, and to provide high-quality transport services tied into the company's global network that constitutes one of its key strengths.

- Profile of facility

Name: Nippon Express ( Cambodia) Co., Ltd. (Head Office)

Address: The Great Duke Phnom Penh, 2nd Floor, Regency Complex C, Unit No. C2/6, Preah Monireth Blvd., Tomnoubteouk Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-cambodia-acquires-gdp-certification-for-domestic-transport-services-301319013.html

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

