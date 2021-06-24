Cancel
DENSO Deploys Siemens' Software Portfolio For Digital Transformation Of Automotive Product Design

TOKYO and PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announces today that DENSO Corporation, a global automotive components manufacturer, has selected Siemens' software portfolio for the technological foundation of their next generation model-based development (MBD). By using model-based simulations, DENSO can resolve existing issues as well as investigate a broad range of design possibilities, early in the process and before physical models are built. This new process is expected to reduce time needed for product development, cut costs, increase design quality, and improve competitiveness.

Siemens will be underpinning the project through a variety of services including process consulting, conducting pilot projects at the design site, and establishing processes for modeling. By using the Simcenter™ portfolio of simulation and test applications, DENSO can continue to drive implementation of system simulation in the development process. Simcenter solutions are being deployed for use by designers who can now conduct 1D system simulation alongside analysis specialists while Teamcenter® software enables seamless distribution of model data among global sites.

"Thanks to high quality Siemens software products, expertise in consulting and technical service, our three-year MBD pilot has been successful," said Masaki Suzuoki, General Manager MBD Promotion Dept. Engineering Digital Transformation Promotion Div. DENSO Corporation. "Full scale deployment will start throughout the company in Japan and abroad and we look forward to additional support from Siemens that can help us accelerate MBD deployment across business domains."

The automotive industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation. DENSO's long-term effort to pursue value from both the vehicle and subsystem perspectives is a strategy to enhance growth and profitability. Specific examples of programs which can lead to increased value include electrification and the implementation of advanced safety and automated driving. To achieve these goals, DENSO has begun the roll-out of MBD across the entire company. Research in Europe provided the opportunity for DENSO to have a direct discussion with Siemens regarding roll-out plans for Siemens' MBD solutions which have a proven track record and are widely used by OEMs globally.

DENSO has been a long-term partner with Siemens for the development of Siemens' software including NX™ software. Siemens was selected for this project due to its approach to product development and the fact that its culture would be beneficial for DENSO. The two companies have been working together to develop solutions based on their aligned strategies, with DENSO submitting requests to Siemens for MBD that are implemented as standard functions of Siemens solutions. DENSO is currently conducting a trial roll-out through a cross section of various fields, including their primary domains of thermal systems, powertrains, and electrification. Implementation of these standard functions benefits not only DENSO, but all companies implementing MBD, including those within the automotive industry.

"We are honored to collaborate with DENSO to drive next generation MBD product development for their business transformation," said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "We appreciate the trust of DENSO and the other global automotive companies who have chosen Siemens' software and services for digital transformation, as well as effective and profitable operations."

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software - Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG ( Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €57.1 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-deploys-siemens-software-portfolio-for-digital-transformation-of-automotive-product-design-301319048.html

SOURCE Siemens Digital Industries Software

