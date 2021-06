Xbox Head Phil Spencer has recently revealed that the developers behind most anticipated video game Halo Infinite is still committed to the holiday release date. In a recent guesting with Dropped Frames, Spencer shared details about the upcoming title of the franchise. He revealed that it is already at the last parts of development. While there is still no specific release date for the game, he is confident that the team is already narrowing it down. They even have a good idea of a release window.