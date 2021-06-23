Paula Ciccone Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Melanie Ciccone, Christopher Ciccone, Anthony Ciccone, Jennifer Ciccone, Martin Ciccone, Mario Ciccone, Madonna. Paula Ciccone is known to the world as being the sister of the famous star Madonna. She works in the field of modeling. She had made it into the headlines back when she stated in a famous talk show that she is a little envious of her own sister’s colossal achievement. This piece of news was indeed very popular in those times. Paula had a difficult childhood, and it is remarkable to note what she has become now. Paula has made a striking appearance in some advertisements. She is also known to work as a graphic designer.