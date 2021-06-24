Cancel
Texas State

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Provides Update On Significant Expansion Of Texas Medicaid Coverage, More Than Doubling The Eligible Patient Population For Reliq In TX

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today provided an update on the recent expansion of Texas Medicaid's Telemonitoring program, which significantly increases the size of the eligible patient population for Reliq's services.

"Since its inception in 2014 to this point, Texas Medicaid's Telemonitoring (Remote Patient Monitoring) program has only covered patients with two conditions - hypertension and diabetes," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. "With the recent passage of Bill HB-3740, effective September 1, 2021 the Telemonitoring program in Texas is expanding dramatically to include an additional nine eligible conditions: pregnancy, heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, mental illness or serious emotional disturbance, asthma, myocardial infarction and stroke, more than doubling the size of the target patient population for Reliq in this state. This significant change to the scope of Texas Medicaid's Telemonitoring program is consistent with the overall trends in Medicare and Medicaid coverage for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and other virtual care services for patients with chronic conditions. Since the federal Medicare program first introduced its own billing code for RPM in 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have consistently expanded the virtual care services covered and the total reimbursement amounts every year. Using Reliq's iUGO Care platform and its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioural Health Integration (BHI), Collaborative Care Management (CoCM), Principal Care Management (PCM) and Transitional Care Management (TCM) modules, Reliq's clients can currently leverage over 18 different billing codes to provide high quality health care to their patients remotely and generate new, high profit revenue streams for their practices. The chronic condition management market is large and rapidly growing, and Reliq's industry-leading, powerful, flexible iUGO Care platform is uniquely able to support healthcare providers looking to offer new virtual care services to their patients."

Reliq HealthReliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Lisa Crossley"

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company ContactInvestor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations ContactInvestor RelationsLytham Partners, LLCBen ShamsianNew York | Phoenix646-829-9701 shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the " Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

