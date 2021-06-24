Cancel
Dada Group Brings THE COLORIST And WOW COLOUR Stores Online

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Group ("Dada"; Nasdaq: DADA) is pleased to announce that the company has established partnerships with two of China's leading cosmetics retailers THE COLORIST and WOW COLOUR. Under the agreement, JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform, will deepen cooperation with THE COLORIST and WOW COLOUR in terms of product management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfillment optimization; and will provide integrated offline and online retail solutions. As part of these partnerships, Dada's on-demand delivery platform Dada Now will offer on-demand order fulfillment services for THE COLORIST and WOW COLOUR with one-hour delivery.

Moreover, JDDJ will collaborate with JD Beauty to support THE COLORIST and WOW COLOUR in their respective omni-channel retail strategies, and jointly build a new on-demand retail model of cosmetics brands. Thanks to JD Beauty's powerful advertisement, user coverage and user data system, JDDJ and JD Beauty can provide partners with comprehensive and targeted marketing capabilities. At the same time, JD Beauty will offer expanded online traffic and data support for JDDJ, allowing more consumers to enjoy the shopping experience of ordering and receiving high-quality cosmetics products with one-hour delivery.

As of June 2021, 178 offline stores of THE COLORIST have been integrated into the JDDJ platform, covering hundreds of cities and counties in China. As Dada Group has expanded omni-channel cooperation with JD.com for on-demand delivery, these stores have also launched on JD.com through JDDJ. Meanwhile, the first batch of WOW COLOUR's 80 stores will also launch on both platforms in June. Consumers near the stores have convenient access to cosmetics products through the platform's one-hour home delivery service.

These partnerships also mark JDDJ's latest efforts to expand the depth of its cosmetics offerings, and further diversify category coverage to provide consumers with more products across more categories on demand. JDDJ has continued to maintain in-depth cooperation with leading cosmetics brands and retailers across China, including Watsons, Gialen, and Innisfree. In the past year, JDDJ has brought more than 3,400 offline cosmetics stores online to offer faster on-demand delivery. In addition to first-tier cities in China, consumers in lower-tier cities can also have on-demand access to cosmetics products through JDDJ.

During the recent 618 Shopping Festival this year, China's major mid-year online shopping event held from June 1 to 18, sales of cosmetics products on JDDJ increased by more than double when compared to the same period last year.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-brings-the-colorist-and-wow-colour-stores-online-301319131.html

SOURCE Dada Group

