Bango In New European Xbox Deal

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces it has expanded European availability of the latest Xbox Game Pass telco bundle into the Netherlands.

As a result of this new coverage, Dutch gamers will now be offered Game Pass Unlimited subscriptions with broadband and other telco services. This launch is timed perfectly for the long-awaited "Euro 2021" pan-European soccer tournament. The Dutch team - in its distinctive all orange sports kit - has high expectations of success, and Dutch fans can extend their enjoyment of the tournament by playing games such as FIFA 21 through the Game Pass subscription offered in this Bango-powered bundle.

" It's game-on for the orange army," said Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango. "Dutch fans can fill the gaps in the Euro 2021 schedule by playing FIFA on their Xbox consoles. These new packages - offering the hugely popular Game Pass - offer incredible value to customers, making them affordable for many more gamers and providing Telcos with a great marketing opportunity to acquire many more customers."

" Finally, the Euro tournament, postponed last year due to Covid lockdowns, is happening for real," said Fevzi Cakmak, a Dutch gamer and soccer fan. " Thankfully there are no delays with the Xbox Game Pass, which I can activate and use instantly through this great offer."

This latest coverage in the Netherlands follows launches in the UK and Sweden last month, as part of a rolling program of Xbox bundled offers through European telcos, powered by Bango.

About Bango

The world's largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative methods of payment including carrier billing, digital wallets and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

