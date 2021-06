Before the start of the whistle, the favorite minimum for this match, according to bookmakers, were the Scots, who were going to play in front of their fans. In addition, the islanders have done well with our neighbors in recent years, because they did not lose to the Czech Republic from qualifying for the European Championship in 2012. Since then, the two teams have faced each other four times – there it was one draw and as many as three Steve Clark players wins. Thus, the Czechs beat their first opponent on points for the last time in this tournament in October 2010.