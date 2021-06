74 years on from the inception of the Cannes Film Festival, its coveted Palme d’Or remains one of the industry’s highest honors. The prize has been bestowed upon some of the greatest auteurs in history—Roberto Rossellini, Orson Welles, Henri-Georges Clouzot, Luis Buñuel—and is staunchly global in its outlook, rewarding new releases that take risks and shed light on urgent social issues, regardless of their origin. Despite the cancellation of last year’s festival as a result of the coronavirus crisis, its influence continues to be felt, particularly after the critical and commercial success of 2019’s Palme d’Or recipient: Bong Joon-ho’s groundbreaking thriller Parasite.