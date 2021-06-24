Brother of Chadwick Boseman puts on performance to raise money for cancer

Needing a little help telling your story about pancreatic cancer after your diagnosis, or maybe your journey as a caretaker? Charlotte Pancreatic Cancer Alliance would love to inspire you to share your story with others in the pancreatic cancer community. Yes, it is a strong community of caring and devoted people that rally and lobby for a pancreatic cancer cure. The creative hearts behind the scenes of the Charlotte Pancreatic Cancer Alliance is Grace Lynch, Patti Weber and Mark Weber. The reason they’re so invested in the cause is because Patti lost her loving dad, Grace lost her incredible niece and Mark lost his beautiful mom to pancreatic cancer. When following Charlotte Pancreatic Cancer Alliance you’ll notice very positive messages that inspire us on social media platforms like, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. In search of more resources? Check out Charlotte Pancreatic Cancer Alliance, Inaugural 2020 Impact Report.