Hub City Press Selected as Amazon Literary Partnership 2021 Grant Recipient

spartanburg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amazon Literary Partnership has announced that Hub City Press received a grant to support its upcoming titles. Hub City Press is among the list of 80 Amazon Literary Partnership Grant Recipients for 2021, collectively awarded a total of more than $1 million. It joins Archipelago Books (NY), Coffee House Press (MN), Deep Vellum Publishing (TX), Graywolf Press (MN), Milkweed Editions (MN), The Feminist Press (NY), among other fantastic press in receiving ALP funding this year.

www.spartanburg.com
