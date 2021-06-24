Hub City Press Selected as Amazon Literary Partnership 2021 Grant Recipient

ANGELINE KEK WRITES — To read The Sunflower Cast A Spell To Save Us From The Void by Jackie Wang is to return to familiarity delivered through mystifying means. Within the surreal landscapes that are conjured up by the speaker, we are shown a world largely fabricated by an unhinged mind. Yet, in that we also see a reflection of our own imagination in its most unfettered form: the mind that takes the stage when the body is in a state of slumber. The speaker draws from the universal experience of dreaming and delivers quick, uncaged snippets of muddled dreamscapes where normality is certainly not a priority, as it has never been for wandering minds. Accompanying these morsels of dreamscape are eccentric illustrations by Kalan Sherrard, resembling elaborate cave paintings and can only be described as “Never intact. Always half-dissolved,” much like the rest of the book.