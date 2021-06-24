Cancel
Lopez: A decision to celebrate!

 4 days ago

The Supreme Court just ruled against the city of Philadelphia, which was trying to prevent Catholic Social Services from helping children in foster care get placed in homes, due to CSS’s views on homosexual marriage. Had the Supreme Court ruled differently, the case would have been heralded as a Pride Month win. But the Supreme Court went a different way. And this should give us hope that everything doesn’t have to be about sex and politics. Sometimes it can be about our common humanity and the needs of the most vulnerable.

Dr. Jeremy Kohomban (@jeremycv) is the president and CEO of The Children’s Village and the national co-chair of CHAMPS (Children Need Amazing Parents Campaign). The Supreme Court ruled — unanimously — that it was okay for a Catholic foster care agency to ban same-sex couples from fostering and adopting. For...
All 50 Republican senators voted against even discussing S1, the For the People Act, the bill that would counteract the restrictive voting laws passed in many states (like my state of Arizona) and being considered in many other states. We should be suspicious about why these Republicans don’t even want...
Supreme Court issues a win for religious liberty, but just barely

The Supreme Court this week took one small step for religious freedom. Unfortunately, it failed to take the giant leap needed to fully protect religious practice. In Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the court considered the plight of the Catholic church, which has served Philadelphia’s needy children in various ways since the late 1700s. For more than a century, Catholic Social Services has contracted with the city to connect children in need of a home with loving foster parents. In 2018, the city suddenly terminated Catholic Social Services’s contract because it discovered that the agency, in following Catholic church teaching on marriage, would not place children with same-sex couples.
Kentucky religious leaders celebrate Supreme Court decision

The nine justices sided with a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples as foster parents. The court’s opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, said, “The refusal of Philadelphia to contract with CSS (Catholic Social Services) for the provision of foster care services unless it agrees to certify same-sex couples as foster parents cannot survive strict scrutiny, and violates the First Amendment.”
PARKER: Equality act slams the door on religious freedom

The Supreme Court’s recent decision, Fulton v. Philadelphia, is justifiably getting mixed reviews. Catholic Social Services sued the city of Philadelphia, through the Philadelphia Archdiocese, for canceling its 50-year contract with the Catholic social services agency because it refuses to certify same-sex couples as foster families for the purpose of foster care. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of CSS, finding that Philadelphia violated its First Amendment protections.
Supreme Court Pares Back Class-Action Suits

“No tangible damages, no standing” to sue, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the court in his ruling on TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Connie Barrett joined the decision. The ruling is expected to limit the number of people who...
Supreme Court Closes Fourth Amendment Loophole That Let Cops Enter Homes Without Warrants

In a decisive win for the Fourth Amendment, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused “to print a new permission slip for entering the home without a warrant.” Generally, law enforcement may only enter someone's home with a warrant. But one exception are so-called “exigent circumstances,” which permit warrantless entry for emergency situations, like preventing imminent injury or the destruction of evidence. The Supreme Court has previously upheld the “hot pursuit” of suspected felons as an exigent circumstance, but rejected expanding that exception for traffic offenses.
SCOTUS Ruling on Same-Sex Foster Care Harms LGBTQ Youth, Adults

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled June 17, in a narrowly tailored decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, that a Catholic foster care agency may discriminate against same-sex couples. The court unanimously rejected the invitation to grant government-funded faith-based agencies a license to discriminate. Instead, it decided that a provision...
GUEST COLUMN: Congress should bar LGBTQ discrimination

Every June LGBTQ Americans and allies like me celebrate Pride Month. It allows us to reflect on the resilience, strength, and diversity of the LGBTQ community. In recent years major rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court have punctuated our celebrations. From the Obergefell decision providing marriage equality in 2015, to the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Division decision in 2017 and the opinion Justice Neil Gorsuch drafted last year protecting LGBTQ members of the community from workplace discrimination.
The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) issued rulings in three cases on June 25. One case—Transunion LLC v. Ramirez—was argued during the court’s March sitting, and two cases—Yellen v. Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association—were argued during the court’s April sitting.