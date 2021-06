The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released its June Cattle on Feed Report. The numbers indicate cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on June 1, 2021. That is slightly above June 1, 2020 and is the second highest June 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. According to a story from Gary Crawford, the updated numbers were not unexpected.