In Focus: Protest

THE LOS ANGELES PHOTOGRAPHER CATHERINE OPIE has been named chair of UCLA's art department, and will not pursue another term on the board of the Museum of Contemporary Art in the city, the L.A. Times reports. Opie is succeeding Andrea Fraser, who has held the position since 2018 (and who recently had a conversation with fellow artist Lorraine O'Grady in ARTnews ). Opie said in an interview with the Times that she will focus on addressing student debt. For "ongoing security in scholarships," she wants "to bring in at least $10 million" over the next three years. "L.A. is an increasingly more expensive city to live in," she said, explaining that there are "issues at UCLA with students being hungry. Some students have been sleeping in their cars."