Quanta secures $245M for FDA-cleared portable dialysis system
Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd. raised $245 million in a series D round led by Glenview Capital. The funds will be used to accelerate commercialization of the company’s SC+ portable hemodialysis system. Novo Holdings co-led the oversubscribed and upsized financing, with support from Blackrock, Eldridge, Sands Capital, Millennium Management, Monashee Investment Management LLC, Puhua Capital, Segulah Medical and Ancora, alongside Orlando Health, an integrated delivery network.www.bioworld.com