Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Scary' Sydney virus cluster blamed on delta variant grows

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yc6Dg_0adoD4qq00

SYDNEY — (AP) — Sydney was going through one the “scariest” times of the pandemic as a cluster of the highly contagious delta variant infects more people, an Australian state leader said on Thursday.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she tested negative for the coronavirus after her Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall tested positive Thursday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard is self-isolating as a close contact of a suspected COVID-19 case in Parliament House.

Sydney tightened pandemic restrictions on Wednesday, but Berejiklian said Australia’s largest city did not yet need to lock down further.

“Since the pandemic has started, this is perhaps the scariest period that New South Wales is going through,” Berejiklian told reporters.

“It is a very contagious variant but at the same time we are at this stage comfortable that the settings that are in place are the appropriate settings,” she added.

Authorities say the cluster spread from a Sydney airport limousine driver who tested positive last week. He was not vaccinated, reportedly did not wear a mask and is suspected to have been infected while transporting a foreign air crew. The cluster had grown to 36 cases by Thursday.

Police were considering charging the driver and his employer with a range of offenses, Police Force Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said.

Marshall tested positive after dining with three government colleagues on Monday at a Sydney restaurant after an infected diner.

All four lawmakers had been attending Parliament as recently as Tuesday.

Several government ministers, lawmakers and staff were told to get tested and isolate until July 6 after a positive case attended a political party dinner in Sydney on Tuesday. Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce also attended the dinner, but was allowed to attend Parliament in the national capital Canberra on Thursday after taking medical advice.

Australian states have closed their borders to travelers either from parts of Sydney or from anywhere in New South Wales. And New Zealand has stopped quarantine-free travel from New South Wales for at least three days.

Victoria state said it would continue to ease pandemic restrictions in its capital Melbourne following a fourth lockdown despite a Melbourne resident testing positive after returning from Sydney on Sunday.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing coronavirus clusters, although the delta variant first detected in India is proving more challenging.

The pandemic has claimed 910 deaths in Australia, which has a population of 26 million. The only COVID-19 death since October was an 80-year-old man who became infected overseas and was diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
31K+
Followers
49K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Marshall
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
Brad Hazzard
Person
Barnaby Joyce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Delta#Ap#Australian#Agriculture#Parliament House#Police Force#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Sydney residents banned from leaving city as coronavirus cluster grows

SYDNEY / WELLINGTON – Australia’s largest city of Sydney reintroduced ‘soft-touch’ COVID-19 borders on Wednesday to contain a growing outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, forcing masks in offices as neighboring states closed their borders. New Zealand raised the alert in its capital, Wellington, over exposure concerns after an...
Public Healthlatestnewspost.com

More exposure sites in Sydney as Bondi coronavirus cluster grows to six

A 30-year-old man’s coronavirus infection will be included in local transmission numbers for NSW on Sunday, as the state’s latest cluster continues to grow. NSW recorded two new locally acquired cases on Saturday – a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s who both visited the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre – bringing the outbreak to six cases.
Public Healthperuzi.xyz

NSW extends mask-wearing restrictions as Sydney coronavirus cluster grows to nine

Mandatory mask rules will be extended from 4pm on Sunday, the NSW premier has announced, after Sydney’s eastern suburbs coronavirus cluster grew to nine cases. The state recorded two local cases in the 24 hours to 8pm, including a man in his 30s who was revealed on Saturday to have attended Westfield Bondi Junction. The second is a woman in her 30s and a close contact of that man.
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

View from the hill: COVID battle on a knife edge in NSW

The argument that Scott Morrison has always made – that New South Wales has a better way to deal with COVID, avoiding full shutdowns – has been swept away by Gladys Berejiklian’s reluctant recourse to a lockdown of greater Sydney and other places. Ultimately, disease dictates the answer, at least...
Grocery & Supermaketwibqam.com

Sydney reinstates masks to contain Delta COVID-19 variant

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) reverted on Friday to making the wearing of masks mandatory on public transport in Sydney, as a cluster of the highly-infectious coronavirus Delta variant expanded to a fourth person. Authorities said all planned outdoor events with good COVID-19 safety plans can proceed...
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Covid: Sydney faces new restrictions as cluster grows

Sweeping new restrictions will be imposed across Sydney as Australia's largest city grapples with a fast-growing Covid outbreak. Authorities reported 16 new infections on Wednesday, which brings the cluster there to 37 cases. Sydney's 5.3 million residents will have to wear masks indoors, and many will be banned from travelling...
Public Healthwmleader.com

Australia extends Sydney lockdown as Delta outbreak grows

The Australian city of Sydney has gone into a two-week lockdown after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. More than one million people in central and eastern suburbs were already under restrictions imposed on Friday following a jump in cases. The lockdown now covers the whole city and...
AgriculturePosted by
newschain

Politicians hit as Covid-19 cluster gets worse in Sydney

A state government minister has been infected with Covid-19 and another minister is in isolation as a cluster in the Australian city of Sydney worsens. New South Wales agriculture minister Adam Marshall said he was told on Thursday that he had tested positive after dining with three government colleagues on Monday at a Sydney restaurant, where a diner was infected.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Central Sydney, Bondi locked down over Delta variant spread

Central Sydney and its popular eastern beaches around Bondi were ordered into lockdown Friday as authorities try to contain an expanding outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 in Australia's largest city. Sixty-five coronavirus cases have been reported so far in the flare-up linked to a limousine driver infected about two weeks ago when he transported an international flight crew from Sydney airport to a quarantine hotel. But authorities have since identified scores of potential infection sites visited by thousands of people across a swathe of Sydney, from wealthy beachside suburbs to the city's main business district. Health officials have been alarmed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant first seen in India, noting instances of people passing on the virus during fleeting encounters in shops and then quickly infecting close family contacts.
Public Healthteletrader.com

Greater Sydney to enter lockdown until July 9

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Saturday that the coronavirus lockdown already in place in four areas of Sydney will be extended to the greater city area, as well as to the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong. The lockdown will last from 6 pm local time today until the end of July 9.