ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Lingering questions today about the fireworks displays in New York State last night to celebrate the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It was billed as a celebration of the end of a long struggle and a tribute to the first responders and front line workers who kept the state going during the pandemic. But as many businesses and individuals continue to struggle, and many families continue to mourn the more than 40,000 New Yorkers who died from COVID-19, there are questions and concerns over the cost of the celebratory fireworks.