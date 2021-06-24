Cancel
Michigan State

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate FILE NO. 21-36,227 DE Estate of Joseph Lindsey Bedard Date of birth: 04/05/1930 TO ALL CREDITORS:* NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Joseph Lindsey Bedard, died 09/08/2020. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Susan Bedard, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 280 Washington St., Suite 223, Traverse City, MI 49684 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. 6/18/21 John R. VanderVeen P40467Susan Bedard 325 S. Union St.2165 S. Old Milwaukee Rd. Traverse City, MI 49684Homosassa, FL 34448 (231) 947-7160 June 24, 2021-1T569309.

