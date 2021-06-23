Adela pulls in $60M for cancer detection in DNA methylome
Adela snapped up $60 million in a series A financing round to commercialize its blood test for cancer detection and disease monitoring. At the same time, the company announced its name change from Dnamx Inc. The Adela system profiles all methylated DNA fragments in a blood sample, allowing it to determine the tissue of origin early in development of a malignancy and potentially simplifying screening across all cancer types.www.bioworld.com