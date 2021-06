The original intent of the Second Amendment was not freedom, but slavery; the opposite of what many gun advocates say it is. Many founders, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison, owned slaves. James Madison, the man who drafted the Second Amendment, actually, most of the Constitution, was born on a 4,000-acre Virginia plantation with over 100 slaves. When he became president, Madison brought some of his slaves with him to serve in the White House. Although Madison later developed theoretical reservations about slavery, he nevertheless owned slaves all of his life, and he could not escape the political pressure other slave owners put on him.