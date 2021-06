BLOWING ROCK — What does Santa, a wizard, candlesticks, ice tea pitchers. and swirl vases have in common? Add in some hot dogs, as well as bluegrass and gospel music and the only thing possible that this could be is the annual Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening on the Bolick & Traditions Pottery campus, 10:00 am, Saturday, June 26, at 4443 Bolick Road, Lenoir.