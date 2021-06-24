Cancel
Michigan State

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate Estate of Todd Douglas Brya Date of birth:11/02/1965 TO ALL CREDITORS:* NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Todd Douglas William Brya, died 03/072020. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Douglas William Byra, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 1565 W. Prince Road, Saint Johns, Michigan 48879 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. 6/21/21 Douglas Wiliam Brya 1565 W. Prince Road Saint Johns, Michigan 48879 June 24, 2021-1T569313.

