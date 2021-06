After dropping a total of seven different ZX 8000 styles in the last year, Lego now has its eyes set on another classic Adidas silhouette for an upcoming collab. Next up for the popular toy company and the Three Stripes is a collaborative Superstar dropping in July alongside a buildable Lego brick model of the Shell Toe. The footwear itself wears a standard white-based color scheme contrasted by black accents including on the side’s Three Stripes branding, toe box, and heel tab, which have been redesigned to mirror Lego bricks.