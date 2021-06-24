Cancel
Hillsboro, OR

Hops and MTI team up to 'Shut Out Hunger' during 2021 season

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQjPG_0adoAjaD00 Partnership focuses on hunger-based organizations making a tangible impact in Hillsboro and Washington County.

The Hillsboro Hops have announced a partnership with Mobile Tech Inc. in an effort to feed the needy.

The minor league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks are joining forces with MTI, a global leader in asset protection, smart locks, tablet solutions, and global services, in a season-long campaign focused on fighting hunger in the Hillsboro and Washington County communities.

"Shut Out Hunger" will involve hundreds of volunteer hours by both organizations benefiting the Sunshine Pantry in Beaverton.

The Hops annually contribute to charitable organizations throughout the Hillsboro area, including a partnership with the Hillsboro Community Foundation which gives back to the community by way of various grants and scholarships, legacy endowment programs, and direct contributions to area sites such as the Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, Jackson Bottom Wetlands, Noble Woods Park, and more.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with MTI on the 'Shut Out Hunger' program," Hops president and general manager K.L. Wombacher said in a statement. "As we're coming out of the pandemic, we know many in our community are struggling to put food on the table more than ever. We're grateful to be in a position to help and to have a great, Hillsboro-based partner supporting the effort along with us."

Starting June 28 and running through July 2, MTI will accept non-perishable food items and monetary donations at its Hillsboro offices, located at 1050 N.W. 67th Ave. and 2345 N.E. Overlook Drive, Suite 250.

During the June 29 through July 2 Hops homestand, MTI and Hops staff members will collect similar items at the Ron Tonkin Field entry gates.

Volunteers from both companies will donate their time in July packing food at the Sunshine Pantry, and August will find them helping out with the Meals on Wheels People in Hillsboro.

"One in 10 children in Washington Country are food-insecure and go to bed hungry, and the COVID-19 pandemic created a larger need with even more people struggling to pay bills and put food on the table," MTI chief executive officer Mary Jesse said. "The Hillsboro Hops offer a great family experience, but they also offer community support in Hillsboro and Washington County.

"MTI's headquarters have always been in Hillsboro. We look forward to working together to help those families and individuals who need assistance during these challenging times."

The Sunshine Pantry can accept cash or check donations, as well as pre-paid gift cards to specific grocery stores and gas stations in addition to food. The best non-perishable food items include, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, snacks, nut butter, cooking oil and rice.

Forest Grove, OR
The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
