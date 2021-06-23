Electrogenic unveils new electric car conversion for Jaguar E-Type

Jaguar is not selling anywhere near as many cars as a brand with such heritage should be selling, which is why the company’s new boss, Thierry Bolloré, in office since September of last year, wants to do a major shakeup in order to make it profitable. The first thing he did was cancel the new XJ fully-electric sedan just as it was about the be revealed, but according to statements he made in a recent interview, it had to be done.