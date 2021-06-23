Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Electrogenic unveils new electric car conversion for Jaguar E-Type

By Luke Wilkinson
AutoExpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford-based electric classic car conversion specialist Electrogenic has revealed its latest offering: an EV conversion kit for the Jaguar E-Type. Buyers have their choice of three specifications. Called Tourer, Sprint and Grand Tourer, the cheapest is priced from £54,000 (excluding the cost of the donor car) and it comes with an electric motor and 40kWh battery in place of the original straight-six engine and petrol tank.

www.autoexpress.co.uk
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car#Classic Car#Jaguar E Type#Electric Power#Oxford#Ev#Sprint#The Triumph Stag And#Gearbox#Grand Tourer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsJalopnik

Electric Car Sales Boom In Europe Reverses New Car Emissions Trend

The European Union introduced its car CO2 standards way back in 2010 and has been revising and updating those standards every couple of years since, making them ever more stringent, in an effort to curb emissions entirely. The ultimate goal is to see the entire EU as carbon neutral by 2050, which means a strong push away from internal combustion automobiles. By threatening strict penalties for automotive companies which don’t meet these standards and incentivizing consumers for buying electric and plug-in hybrid cars, it’s working exactly as planned.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Jaguar To Keep Only One SUV In Electric Era

Today, if you want to buy a high-riding Jaguar, you have plenty of options to choose from starting with the entry-level E-Pace. But in about five years from now, the British automaker will offer you just a single SUV model - the replacement of the I-Pace, which will be the only Jag crossover to survive the brand’s transition to an electric vehicle manufacturer.
Carsinsideevs.com

Jaguar Details Electric Age Plans, Will Go Upmarket With Just One SUV

Jaguar is not selling anywhere near as many cars as a brand with such heritage should be selling, which is why the company’s new boss, Thierry Bolloré, in office since September of last year, wants to do a major shakeup in order to make it profitable. The first thing he did was cancel the new XJ fully-electric sedan just as it was about the be revealed, but according to statements he made in a recent interview, it had to be done.
Carsinsideevs.com

Electric Car Growth Is Leading To A New Social Blunder

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Will Power New Electric Touring Car Series

Hyundai has risen from humble econo-car manufacturer to tech leader and industry giant in a matter of years and is at the forefront of green-energy development and green propulsion systems. The Korean manufacturer recently announced that it would stop developing new combustion engines, and its hydrogen-powered Nexo recently set a world record for the longest distance set by a hydrogen-powered vehicle on a single tank. With a wide range of EVs in the works, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5, things are looking up for the brand, and the recent announcement that its fuel cell generators will be used to power the world's first electric touring cars should boost its name even further.
CarsMetro International

Ferrari unveils $320,000 hybrid sports car in its race to electric

MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari unveiled a new first plug-in hybrid car on Thursday as the luxury sports car maker famed for its roaring combustion engines retools its range for an electric era. The 296 GTB is Ferrari’s third hybrid to go into series production, which excludes limited-edition vehicles. It follows the...
CarsTelegraph

Electric car battery recycling presents a new challenge

Electric cars might lack the poisonous exhaust emissions of petrol or diesel models but they still have a hefty environmental impact. As electric vehicle (EV) sales boom, dealing with their batteries when it’s time to scrap the cars is one of the biggest concerns. As Paul Anderson, primary investigator for...
Carsmanofmany.com

Jaguar Boosts New F-Type P450 with Massive 5.0-Litre V8 Upgrade

If Jaguar is subscribing to any philosophy when it comes to the new F-Type P450, it’s that more is better. No, the car itself isn’t bigger than its predecessors. The engine, however, is another story entirely. Previous iterations sported the 3.0-litre V6. The P450 has been bestowed a 5.0-litre V8, and it comes with the appropriate amount of “more” power to match.
CarsPosted by
Tom's Guide

All new Audis will be electric by 2026 — no more ICE cars by 2033

Audi will stop launching cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) from 2026 as it pursues an all-electric future. While Audi said it's last ICE car won't roll off the production line until 2033, it'll surge forward with electric vehicles in five years time. So expect to see a lot more e-tron cars, like the Audi Q4 e-tron, from the German automotive giant.
Technologybodyshopbusiness.com

I-CAR Launches New Electric Vehicle Resource Library

I-CAR has announced the creation of “CHARGED for EV,” a new online electric vehicle (EV) resource to provide the inter-industry with a centralized information hub in support of the ongoing acceleration of EVs and their impact on the collision repair industry. The complimentary resource features news and information relevant to...
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

Volvo to unveil concept car to showcase new EV tech

Volvo will later today (Wednesday) reveal a new concept car that, it says, will give an insight into how it will approach design and technology when it becomes a fully electric brand in 2030. The machine will be shown as part of Volvo’s ‘Tech Moment’ event, during which the Swedish...
CarsAutoExpress

Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 electric car ranges get major shake-ups

Volkswagen has refreshed the all-electric ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV line-ups, revealing price changes and revised trim structures, while buyers can now specify individual option packs, instead of having to settle for fixed specification cars. On both ID.3 and ID.4 models, the entry-level City trim level has been renamed Life,...
BusinessDurango Herald

Nissan to make new electric cars, batteries in Britain

LONDON (AP) - Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners on Thursday announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government's efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country's departure from the European Union.
CarsCarscoops

Skoda Unveils Electric Rally Car With 349 HP

Skoda is celebrating 120 years of motorsport by introducing an electric rally car. Dubbed the RE-X1 Kreisel, the concept is based on the Fabia Rally2 evo and is a result of a collaboration between Skoda Motorsport, Skoda Austria, Kreisel Electric and Baumschlager Rallye & Racing. As part of the project,...
MotorTrend Magazine

How the Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Is so Darn Cheap

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning caught our attention for two reasons: it is an electric full-size pickup, and it's set to wear a starting price of $41,669 when it goes on sale in May 2022. Weeks after the electric Lightning was unveiled to the public, people are still talking about...