Electrogenic unveils new electric car conversion for Jaguar E-Type
Oxford-based electric classic car conversion specialist Electrogenic has revealed its latest offering: an EV conversion kit for the Jaguar E-Type. Buyers have their choice of three specifications. Called Tourer, Sprint and Grand Tourer, the cheapest is priced from £54,000 (excluding the cost of the donor car) and it comes with an electric motor and 40kWh battery in place of the original straight-six engine and petrol tank.