ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3. Ohtani, who announced on Friday that he would participate in next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby, is tied for second-most homers in the majors with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. They are one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ohtani’s homer was part of a four-run third inning by the Angels, who have won six straight home games. Patrick Sandoval won his second straight start. Detroit's Wily Peralta took the loss.