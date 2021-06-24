Beef With A Story To It

The American Rancher is steadfast in a multitude of conditions. We work to provide the best beef in the world to consumers who demand the highest in quality and readily choose to consume the most nutrient dense of all available proteins. If we look around, our battles are noticeably more than usual unpredictable weather patterns, harvesting plants booked out for over a year at a time, or the low and ever dropping market prices. The recent addition of cyber terrorism, fire, COVID-19, and radical environmental agendas stand to be of detriment to the future of the American Rancher. As a resilient people in the greatest country in the world, ranchers just aren’t willing to accept that negative outlook.