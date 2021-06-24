Cancel
Beef With A Story To It

austincountynewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirect beef purchases from the farm continue to be an emerging trend as consumers want to know both the story and faces behind the products they are purchasing, according to an expert. At the recent Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Stiles Farm Field Day, producers learned more about how they...

austincountynewsonline.com
Pampa, TXthepampanews.com

USDA Reminds Producers to File Crop Acreage Reports

(Pampa, Texas), June 28, 2021 – Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after spring planting should make an appointment with the Gray-Roberts County Farm Service Agency (FSA) before the applicable deadline. “In order to comply with USDA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an...
Erath County, TXyourstephenvilletx.com

Jenschke: Dollars and cents beef cattle market update

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Erath County is offering a great opportunity to get up-to-date with today’s cattle market. We will have a roundtable discussion with Jason Johnson, our Texas Agrilife Extension Economist, to discuss market update, futures outlook, current supply and demand. This program will last approximately one hour. The...
AgricultureMain Line Media News

Beef prices, processing need changes

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in early June sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House Agriculture committees to address areas of concern in the cattle and beef industry. The association had the support of the Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association and 36 other affiliate state cattle organizations. The letter urged the committee leaders to take quick action in several areas.
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

Beef Quality Assurance program on the menu

The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension are cooperating with the Iowa Beef Industry Council to help educate producers in a Beef Quality Assurance program. According to a release, a training and certification session will be held from 1-3 p.m. July 20 at Innovative Ag Services Coop in Elma. RSVP by contacting Innovative Ag Services at 641-393-2260 or 641-330-7220.
Agriculture1430wcmy.com

Beef producer encourages conversations with consumers

An Illinois beef producer is encouraging fellow farmers to get involved and tell the positive story of the beef industry. Lou Lamoreaux has a 250 -head cow/calf operation and feeds 2200 head of feeder cattle in Carroll County. He tells Brownfield consumers are provided a lot of false and negative information that producers can easily clear up.
Kansas StateHigh Plains Journal

Beef on dairy calves explored at symposium

Justin Waggoner, beef cattle specialist, Kansas State University, gave an overview of what beef on dairy means during the June 9 Beef Empire Days Beef on Dairy Symposium. The event focused on how dairy operations can utilize beef genetics to add value to their calves from dairy calves. Waggoner said...
Agricultureagwired.com

Alltech ONE has the Beef

“We have a really global panel of speakers this year,” said Dr. Vaughn Holder, Alltech Ruminant Research Director. “It’s very important to us to represent the more than 130 countries that our customers come from.”. Presenters include Sara Place, Elanco Animal Health; Carlo Sgoifo Rossi, University of Milan; Ejnar Knudsen,...
AgricultureBrookings Register

Where’s the beef?

Do you remember Clara Peller? In 1984 she was the main character in the Wendy’s Hamburger Restaurant commercial who famously yelled the phrase, “Where’s the beef?” The point of the ad was to highlight the amount of fresh beef used in Wendy’s burgers compared to their competitors. Ironically, during the 2020 pandemic, Wendy’s rolled out a new version of the ad to highlight the supply chain issues which were impacting the availability of beef in grocery stores. The ad begged another question, Do you know where your beef comes from?
AgricultureRuidoso News

Support America, eat beef

The American Rancher is steadfast in a multitude of conditions. We work to provide the best beef in the world to consumers who demand the highest in quality and readily choose to consume the most nutrient dense of all available proteins. If we look around, our battles are noticeably more than usual unpredictable weather patterns, harvesting plants booked out for over a year at a time, or the low and ever dropping market prices. The recent addition of cyber terrorism, fire, COVID-19, and radical environmental agendas stand to be of detriment to the future of the American Rancher. As a resilient people in the greatest country in the world, ranchers just aren’t willing to accept that negative outlook.
Sheridan, WYCody Enterprise

Sheridan goes local for beef

SHERIDAN (WNE) – Sheridan County School District 2 officials might have found the right receipt to help the school district’s lunch program provide fresher and healthier choices, with a new “Ranch to School” program that netted 17 beef cattle donated or purchased for the district at a discount. SCSD2 officials...
Agriculturekmaland.com

Beef cattle short pasture

Uncertainty has caused price volatility for cattle markets, Stephen Koontz, ag economist for Colorado State University, wrote in his “In the Cattle Markets” column for the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
Agriculturethecharlottegazette.com

Beef and commodity prices updated

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on June 17. In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly $2 to $12 lower. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales uneven, with steers trending $1 to $6 lower and heifers $1 to $2 higher. Slaughter cows uneven, ranging $7 lower to $2 higher. Wheat 40 cents to 50 cents lower. Corn 58 cents to 94 cents lower, new crop 84 cents lower. Soybeans $1.43 to $2.65 lower, new crop $2.07 lower.
Agriculturekilrradio.com

Livestock Producers Suffering From Drought Can Apply for USDA's LFP Program

(KILR)—Livestock producers who have been battling drought conditions can now apply for USDA’s Livestock Forage Disaster Program. Palo Alto County FSA Director Lisa Forburger says LFP provides payments to eligible livestock owners and producers of grazed forage crop acres that have suffered losses due to drought. Animals in feedlots are...
Milford, OHdontwasteyourmoney.com

Beef prices rising as grilling season heats up

Just as grilling season kicks into high gear with summer on the way, beef prices are shooting up again. If you’re planning to buy steaks, prepare yourself to pay more. Allison Homan, the owner of Lehr’s Prime Market in Milford, Ohio, is trying not to pass every supplier hike onto her customers.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Texas Beef and Cattle Company to close this month

Catering will be available through end of July. The Texas Beef and Cattle Company announced Thursday evening that it will close its doors and end its retail, dine-in and carryout operation. The south Texas barbecue restaurant has been open since June 1 2016, at 1101 W. Third St. in Dayton.
Texas Statetexasfarmbureau.org

Texas summer forage, range outlook good

Farmers and ranchers across the state are expecting much-improved range and forage conditions this summer due to increased rainfall this spring. With much of the Lone Star State’s forage and range conditions rated in mostly good to fair, it’s in much better shape than it was even a few months ago, according to Tracy Tomascik, Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) associate director of Commodity and Regulatory Activities.
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Beef Month with the Cass County Farm Bureau

The Cass County Farm Bureau was very active throughout May- Beef Month. The Farm Bureau had a series of interactive Facebook posts that allowed participants the chance to win a $20 Beef Certificate while learning about the rich cattle industry in Cass County. Winners of the Beef Certificates were Mary Erickson, Joel Hansen, Judy Kennedy, and Danna Saeugling. Other Facebook posts included fun facts about the health benefits of beef and provided some yummy recipes for Memorial Day weekend.
Springfield, TNOverton County News

Tobacco, Beef and More Field Day set

The faculty and staff of University of Tennessee Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center announced Monday, May 17 that the 2021 Tobacco, Beef and More Field Day and trade show will be an in-person event and will take place on Thursday, June 24, at the research and education center in Springfield. Beef cattle producers and tobacco producers are encouraged to attend.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Case-ready Meat Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | National Beef Packing, Cargill Meat Solutions, Hormel Foods, American Foods

The Latest released survey report on Global Case-ready Meat Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Case-ready Meat manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods, JBS USA, Cargill Meat Solutions, Hormel Foods, National Beef Packing, American Foods Group, Sanderson Farms, Centro Carni Company, Somerville Retail Services, Wiley & Coles.