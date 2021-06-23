Grundy Center Junior Golf Academy returns for 2021

Kyle Olson can't help but get emotional thinking about how Grundy Center's golf program changed his life. "I owe my whole career to this place, to these people," Olson said. Olson, a 2001 graduate of Grundy Center, has been the lead teacher at the Grundy Center Junior Golf Academy at Town & Country in Grundy Center since revamping it in 2014 as a spin-off of Hall of Fame coach Rick Schupbach's regular work with the junior golfers that started in 1997.