Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tigard, OR

Two artificial turf fields added to Cook Park

By Ray Pitz
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3AjY_0ado9Yoq00 New fields are expected to draw more Little League tournaments to the park; 'tot lot' torn down and being replaced.

Major renovations at Cook Park have resulted in the completion of two new artificial turf sports fields, with plans underway to renovate the "tot lot" and create a new main park playground for older children in the near future.

Recently added to the park — the city's largest and most-used — were 11,200-square-foot and 9,100-square-foot fields designed for softball and baseball use.

Those are the park's No. 1 and No. 2 fields.

"It replaced a natural grass infield with synthetic turf and drainage rock," said Marissa Grass, community engagement coordinator for Tigard's Public Works Department. "They also replaced the bullpen and the backstop, and the fencing and netting, and then they had to do some drainage work to carry water away from the fields."

The $477,000 project, which broke ground on Feb. 25 and had a final "walk through" on May 5, was paid for through the city's transient lodging tax, often referred to as the hotel tax.

Grass said Tigard Little League officials are particularly pleased with the new park, saying it's expected to extend the league's season with the artificial turf helping with drainage to avoid rainouts at games.

"They are hoping to attract more tournaments and bolster overnight stays from out-of-town teams, and the league is already kind of working to see like what might come of all of that," she said.

Tigard parks maintenance officials also like the idea that the new turf will be easier to maintain, with no lawnmowing involved, Grass added.

Other work going on in Cook Park includes the recent demolition of the tot lot, with work crews recently removing the playground's concrete surface.

"The exciting things about this playground, there's more ground-level features and we also have inclusive and accessible swings, and accessible safety surfacing, musical features, and tactile elements, with an eye moving towards a more accessible playground," said Grass of the new space, which will cover 2,900 square feet.

The new structure will replace a 19-year-old playground whose rubber- tiled surface wasn't up to current shock-absorbing standards. Grass said it will cost $143,000 for the new playground equipment and accompanying safety surface with an additional $8,750 going for concrete removal.

The designer of the new playground is Martha Rainey, an Oregon playground design consultant with MRC Game Time. Rainey lives in nearby Durham. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJ6YB_0ado9Yoq00

Tigard is in the process of updating its parks and recreation master plan, and what the city has heard loud and clear in its parks master plan survey is that Cook Park is highly popular.

"It seems everybody goes to and loves Cook Park," Grass said about the master plan survey results.

One goal of the master plan is to ensure that no resident should have to walk more than 10 minutes to get to a city park, something that has yet to be completely realized. Another goal is to make sure all parks provide equity, meaning in part that older parks aren't neglected as new parks are being built.

"It's like buying a car," Rick Gruen, who heads the city's parks and recreation division, recently explained in an online city of Tigard article. "If you have a 10- or 15-year-old car, it doesn't have all the bells and whistles. You buy a new car, it has all the bells and whistles. A new park has all the shiny bells and whistles, but how do we upgrade existing parks that are kind of aged and showing their wear and tear?"

Also on tap at Cook Park are plans to replace the playground space reserved for older children. Grass said community meetings will be held to allow residents to weigh in on a preferred design. She said years ago at Cook Park, there was what was called Rocket Playground with an iconic rocket ship slide, which provided memories for many city residents. She said that Martin McKnight, the city's parks supervisor, wants to install a play feature "that everyone's going to remember" 10 to 30 years from now.

Last but not least are plans to renovate the boat launch at Cook Park, which provides access to the Tualatin River for lightweight motorized boats and canoes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRHqd_0ado9Yoq00

"We … have a grant application to update the boat launch in Cook Park to make that an accessible boat launch," said Grass, noting the city has applied to the Oregon State Marine Board for a grant to offset some of the costs.

She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people have been accessing the river at Cook Park, and plans are to replace the boarding docks in the coming fiscal year.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
28
Followers
243
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Tigard, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Tigard, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Artificial Turf#Parks And Recreation#Playground Equipment#Synthetic Turf#Tigard Little League#Mrc Game Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Middleburg, PADaily Item

Midd-West adding new track and field at Middleburg campus

MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School District is spending $3.1 on a new 8-lane track, multi-purpose field, expanded parking and infrastructure improvements at the Middleburg campus. Work has begun on what will be a new synthetic turf field, 8-lane, 400-meter all-weather track, pedestrian access and circular walkway as well as sewer service...
Kent, WAkentreporter.com

Kent-Meridian High to get synthetic turf softball field

Crews will install synthetic turf on the girls softball field at Kent-Meridian High School and infill the former pool to use the building for storage and locker rooms for visiting sports teams. The Kent School Board approved the $695,720 turf project and the $845,021 infill and slab work on the...
Lifestylepaddling.com

Jones Field Park

Wentworth Pond, Below Dam, Above Alton Bay. Easy access. Easy parking. Could be a better entry if portaging from the dam, but a wheelie would save your day. Body of Water: Wentworth Pond, Below Dam, Above Alton Bay. Coordinates: 43.459890162644, -71.230241283774. Amenities. Edit Amenities. Parking Info & Fees. No information...
Tigard, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tigard library to serve as cooling center

With high temperatures expected this weekend and next week, the Tigard Public Library has expanded its hours. (This story has been updated to reflect the fact that a portion of the Tigard Public Library will be open Sunday to provide a cool place for residents during the heat wave.) The...
Trenton, NJTrentonian

Artificial turf an intelligent recreation option

A walk into Unity Park Wednesday witnessed dozens of children playing futbol soccer or stretched across playground equipment. Same situation at George Page Park as the first official days of summer arrived. By the way, a recent summer solstice marked the longest day of the year. Daylight diminishes now so enjoy the fading moments.
North Augusta, SCWRDW-TV

Miracle league baseball field in the works at Riverview Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new kind of field is coming to North Augusta. The City Council just approved plans to build a miracle league baseball field at Riverview Park. That’s a park specifically for people with disabilities. The Recing Crew in North Augusta has been offering activities for...
Lifestylebiophotonics.world

Playground Construction With Artificial Turf

Playgrounds over the last few decades have evolved like so many things. Thankfully, unlike some things they have improved for the better! If you were to compare the playgrounds of yesteryear versus what you would be amazed. I can recall countless times when growing up in my childhood were a playground consisted of maybe sports surfaces one set of swings, and one sees saw and that was it. When maintenance was performed on these items it wasn’t to sand down the wood, so you no longer got splinters. It also wasn’t to remove the rocks found directly underneath each item. It was merely to mow the little grass which may have surrounded the equipment if it hadn’t already been trampled into submission.
Mitchell, SDMitchellrepublic.com

City leaders advancing goal to bring turf to Drake Field

The push for artificial turf at Drake Field is inching closer to becoming a reality. In recent months, groups and individuals have pledged to donate $175,000 for the project that’s estimated to cost $391,816. With the pledged donations that would make up for just under 50% of the project costs, Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell is requesting the Mitchell City Council to approve $391,816 in contingency funds to get artificial turf installed as soon as possible, considering the rapid rate of rising costs.
Scotch Plains, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Scotch Plains to replace synthetic turf at Southside Field

In the latest initiative to improve recreational facilities in Scotch Plains, the Township Council is considering a $300,000 bond ordinance to help fund a new synthetic turf at the Southside soccer field, at Martine Avenue and Raritan Road. The non-profit Scotch Plains Fanwood Soccer Club is committing $100,000 toward the...
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

FHS breaks ground on new turf field

On Friday, June 11, 2021, Fairhaven Public Schools and Town officials held a brief ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the construction of the new synthetic turf field, FHS Alumni Stadium. Key players in this project, such as the FHS Alumni Association President, Bob Foster, were invited to participate in...
Aiken, SCPosted by
Aiken Standard

Bruce's Field upgrading facilities, adding barns for horses

The Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field is expanding its facilities, but the growth is taking place without the acquisition of additional land. Because of the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s decision to build a new venue for its races, there is more room for additional construction on the equestrian center’s property.
Whitewater, WImywalworthcounty.com

WUSD moving forward on turf

Despite higher than expected cost, board votes in favor of project. A big-ticket capital improvement project will move forward this summer in the Whitewater Unified School District, despite higher than anticipated costs. After a lengthy discussion, the WUSD School Board at a recent special meeting voted, 5-2, in favor of...
Posted by
The Times

Park concerts, Viva Tualatin! return

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, the city is bringing back favorite events at different venues and with smaller crowds.They're back! Well, at least some of them are. And in slightly different forms than in the past. After more than a year of canceled events in Tualatin, many are returning with modifications that include more venues and dates to keep crowds from growing too big. Others will require some of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, depending on when a specific event takes place. "Last year, we didn't have any of our larger events," said Julie Ludemann, recreation manager with the Tualatin...
Robbinsdale, MNhometownsource.com

Lakeview Terrace Park field to be named for Robb Malone

The Robbinsdale City Council has approved plans to change the name of the north baseball field at Lakeview Terrace Park to Robb Malone Field. The name change is supported by the family of Robb Malone, a longtime Little League coach who died in April at age 54 due to COVID-19 complications.