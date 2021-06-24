Two artificial turf fields added to Cook Park

New fields are expected to draw more Little League tournaments to the park; 'tot lot' torn down and being replaced.

Major renovations at Cook Park have resulted in the completion of two new artificial turf sports fields, with plans underway to renovate the "tot lot" and create a new main park playground for older children in the near future.

Recently added to the park — the city's largest and most-used — were 11,200-square-foot and 9,100-square-foot fields designed for softball and baseball use.

Those are the park's No. 1 and No. 2 fields.

"It replaced a natural grass infield with synthetic turf and drainage rock," said Marissa Grass, community engagement coordinator for Tigard's Public Works Department. "They also replaced the bullpen and the backstop, and the fencing and netting, and then they had to do some drainage work to carry water away from the fields."

The $477,000 project, which broke ground on Feb. 25 and had a final "walk through" on May 5, was paid for through the city's transient lodging tax, often referred to as the hotel tax.

Grass said Tigard Little League officials are particularly pleased with the new park, saying it's expected to extend the league's season with the artificial turf helping with drainage to avoid rainouts at games.

"They are hoping to attract more tournaments and bolster overnight stays from out-of-town teams, and the league is already kind of working to see like what might come of all of that," she said.

Tigard parks maintenance officials also like the idea that the new turf will be easier to maintain, with no lawnmowing involved, Grass added.

Other work going on in Cook Park includes the recent demolition of the tot lot, with work crews recently removing the playground's concrete surface.

"The exciting things about this playground, there's more ground-level features and we also have inclusive and accessible swings, and accessible safety surfacing, musical features, and tactile elements, with an eye moving towards a more accessible playground," said Grass of the new space, which will cover 2,900 square feet.

The new structure will replace a 19-year-old playground whose rubber- tiled surface wasn't up to current shock-absorbing standards. Grass said it will cost $143,000 for the new playground equipment and accompanying safety surface with an additional $8,750 going for concrete removal.

The designer of the new playground is Martha Rainey, an Oregon playground design consultant with MRC Game Time. Rainey lives in nearby Durham.

Tigard is in the process of updating its parks and recreation master plan, and what the city has heard loud and clear in its parks master plan survey is that Cook Park is highly popular.

"It seems everybody goes to and loves Cook Park," Grass said about the master plan survey results.

One goal of the master plan is to ensure that no resident should have to walk more than 10 minutes to get to a city park, something that has yet to be completely realized. Another goal is to make sure all parks provide equity, meaning in part that older parks aren't neglected as new parks are being built.

"It's like buying a car," Rick Gruen, who heads the city's parks and recreation division, recently explained in an online city of Tigard article. "If you have a 10- or 15-year-old car, it doesn't have all the bells and whistles. You buy a new car, it has all the bells and whistles. A new park has all the shiny bells and whistles, but how do we upgrade existing parks that are kind of aged and showing their wear and tear?"

Also on tap at Cook Park are plans to replace the playground space reserved for older children. Grass said community meetings will be held to allow residents to weigh in on a preferred design. She said years ago at Cook Park, there was what was called Rocket Playground with an iconic rocket ship slide, which provided memories for many city residents. She said that Martin McKnight, the city's parks supervisor, wants to install a play feature "that everyone's going to remember" 10 to 30 years from now.

Last but not least are plans to renovate the boat launch at Cook Park, which provides access to the Tualatin River for lightweight motorized boats and canoes.

"We … have a grant application to update the boat launch in Cook Park to make that an accessible boat launch," said Grass, noting the city has applied to the Oregon State Marine Board for a grant to offset some of the costs.

She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people have been accessing the river at Cook Park, and plans are to replace the boarding docks in the coming fiscal year.

