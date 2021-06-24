Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prineville, OR

Living the Blue Zone - a living testament to a healthy lifestyle

By Ramona McCallister
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

91-year-old Nedra Dean is a living example of the importance of a healthy diet and lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vf4RG_0ado9Rdl00

Longevity and lifestyle are often considered to be closely connected, and 91-year-old Nedra Dean, of Prineville, is a testament to that hypothesis.

Nedra came to Prineville in 1996. She and her husband were living in New Mexico, as he was retired from the Shell Corporation. With declining health, the Deans made the decision to move to Prineville, where their son, Jim Dean, was living.

"At the time, he was working for the fire department," said Nedra. "Finally, he said to me, 'Mom, you guys better move here because you are going to need me,' which was very true."

They moved to a newer neighborhood in Prineville, and only four years later, her husband passed away.

"I am so thankful that my son was here," she added.

Nedra's daughter lives in Eugene, and both of her kids were there for her at that crucial time. She came to love the community and her neighborhood. Her friends are in her church—the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

"I like Prineville. It's like New Mexico in an awful lot of ways. People are people wherever you go," she emphasized.

She went on to say that if she needs anything, she can count on any of the members of her church to come and help—all she needs to do is make a phone call. Some of her close friends, Yolanda and Ron Jahn, are especially important to her.

"I think it's just the feeling of knowing—the knowledge—that if I had to have really drastic help, I know who to call," Nedra said.

"Being friends with Nedra for over 20 years is like sitting at Mother's feet, listening spellbound to amazing stories of her childhood and her life as a young adult, as a mother, as a grandmother, and as a Christian," commented Yolanda Jahn of their friendship.

"Nedra was only 8 years old when she felt God tugging at her heartstrings with the need to know Him, have a relationship with Him, and learn spiritual truth from His written word, the Bible. As a Seventh-day Adventist Christian, Nedra has blessed the lives of her family and friends both in the church and in the community with her steadfast love and care, her wise and spiritual counsel, and her faithfulness to God," Yolanda went on to say.

"Through the years, Nedra has served her Lord in many capacities in the church and in the community. My husband, Ron, and I will forever be grateful for her unwavering support, love and care, and her enduring friendship," she concluded.

Nedra was an only child, and when she was orphaned as a young child, she was raised by her grandparents.

"I know what it's like to be alone, and I am probably trained to that type of living—I would probably go crazy if I had eight or nine brothers or sisters right now. I am so adapted to living alone," she said of her living arrangements.

Nedra has a very healthy lifestyle, and she has been a vegetarian since her daughter was in high school. She began cooking the vegetarian diet at that time. She also gets many products for her diet from the Jahns, and she feels that diet is extremely important to a healthy lifestyle.

"That is my life is my church, my Lord and my family," she said of her priorities, and the fact that she has very little living family apart from her children and grandchildren.

When asked about advice she would pass on to younger people today, she emphasized the importance of having a healthy social life.

"Be careful of your social life," she added. "You really need to teach your kids to form their life when they are little."

In November 2005, National Geographic Magazine published a cover story, "The Secrets of a Long Life. Five Blue Zones." The people inhabiting Blue Zones shared common lifestyle characteristics that contributed to their longevity. The evidence collected demonstrated why these populations lived a healthier and longer life than other populations. It included the populations who lived in the Blue Zones, including Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Costa Rica; Icaria, Greece; and Seventh-day Adventists in Loma Linda, California.

Jim Dean, Nedra's son, indicated that his mother had benefitted greatly from her lifestyle as a Seventh-day Adventist. He noted that she had been a vegetarian her entire life.

"I am not a vegetarian, but there must be something to it, because she is 90 years old and doing pretty good."

He emphasized that many folks who lived in the Blue Zone were vegetarians. Although they did not live in that specific area growing up, his sister attended a university in Loma Linda.

"I have very wonderful two kids," concluded Nedra.

Sidebar

Nedra Dean pauses for a photo at her residence of 24 years in Prineville.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
454
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
California State
City
Sisters, OR
Prineville, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Prineville, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Zone#The Shell Corporation#Adventist Christian#Vegetarian#Adventists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Diets
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Capacity limits remain at Portland park pools

Bureau does not have enough lifeguards and staff to operate at full capacity despite COVID-19 rules being lifted.Portland Parks & Recreation will not increase the capacities at its swimming pools, even though the Oregon Health Authority has lifted the COVID-19 limits because of the record-breaking heat wave. Capacities at the pools will remain at 50% because the parks bureau does not have enough lifeguards and staff to safely raise it. Reservations are still required to use any of the bureau's seven outdoor and four indoor pools. All pools already were at capacity early Sunday. "Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) is...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland parks closes outdoor pools Monday

UPDATE: Portland Parks & Recreation says the heat threatens its staff and the public.Portland Parks & Recreation closed all eight of its outdoor pools on Monday, June 28 because of the heat. "Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) must close outdoor pools to protect staff and guests from severe heat on Monday, June 28. PP&R understands this is disappointing news as our community navigates through an unprecedented heatwave and suggests Portlanders visit cooling centers and County Libraries to avoid excessive heat," the parks bureau said on its website. According to the bureau, the outdoor pools anticipates reopening the pools Tuesday, but...
Theater & DancePosted by
Portland Tribune

When God invites you to the dance

Over the course of this pandemic, we've all had time to sort out what is precious. "When we cry, 'Abba! Father!' it is that very Spirit bearing witness with our spirit that we are children of God" ~Romans 8:15-16 Like everybody else, our people are encouraged to be nearing the end of this pandemic and see things more and more like the way we used to know them.