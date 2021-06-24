Tribes granted funds for summer learning program

Oregon Community Foundation invests in diverse communities through state-funded program addressing learning inequities in state

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs received a $50,000 state-funded K-12 Summer Learning Grant through Oregon Community Foundation.

The K-12 Summer Learning Grants program supports community-based programs that serve youth and families that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and related crises.

The funds will help the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Language and Culture Department provide classes and camps, Native language and cultural experiences for youth.

Oregon Community Foundation has surpassed the $28 million mark in state-funded grants for summer academic and enrichment programs throughout Oregon. In latest funding rounds, OCF has focused on diverse communities that have been disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.

"Black, Indigenous and other communities of color have been disproportionally impacted by the current crises and these communities already experienced significant educational disparities," said Belle Cantor, Senior Program Officer for Education, OCF. "Through these grants, it is critical that we prioritize reaching programs that serve youth of color to help mitigate educational disparities."

In late April, OCF announced the foundation's role in administering $40 million in state-funded grants for community organizations to provide summer enrichment activities.