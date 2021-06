MALTA, NY – It was just like old times. There was a 12A on the track, and there was a Johnson in victory lane. Friday night wasn’t supposed to be a tribute to the late Jack Johnson, who still sits second on Albany-Saratoga Speedway’s all-time modified win list, but it turned into an impromptu celebration when his son Ronnie drove to his first win of the year in the 35-lap modified feature at the historic Malta track.