Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 24, 2021

By Tyler Martin
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjmNw_0ado8hqi00

Today is ... National Bomb Pop Day

BamaCentral Headlines

  • In case you missed it: Highly-Touted 2021 Pitching Prospect Ben Hess Commits to Alabama Baseball

Did you notice?

  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton took a trip down memory lane to revisit Alabama's game against Minnesota, where the Crimson Tide only had three players on the floor late in the second half:
  • Alabama women's basketball landed a new graduate transfer in Jada Rice:
  • Former Alabama football standout Quinnen Williams took in a New York Yankees game:
  • Former Alabama defensive back Taylor Morton discusses his new book “Finding Purpose Through the Pain: Lessons Learned Through Losing Our Son" with Sports Spectrum:
  • In case you missed it, UAB hired Samford's Casey Dunn to lead its baseball program. Dunn led the Bulldogs to three NCAA tournament appearances in 17 seasons.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

72 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 24, 2019: The oldest living Crimson Tide football letterman, Don Salls, turned 100.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I was cutting out, off the tackle, and I cut left instead of cutting right. [Coach Frank Thomas] hollered, ‘Salls! That may be the way they do it in New York, but you’re in Tuscaloosa now!’ I was tickled to death to know that he knew my name and knew where I was from. I just grinned all over and went back to the scrimmage and kept on going. That’s the only thing Coach Thomas ever said to me.” — Don Salls on his favorite Crimson Tide memory besides winning the national championship

We'll leave you with this...

