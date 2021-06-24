CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Absolutely unfair' - Colombia defeated after controversial Copa America ending vs Brazil

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 2021-06-24

Cover picture for the articleReferee Nestor Pitana inadvertently interfered with play, and the Selecao scored when he let the action continue. Colombia have been left furious by the end of...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
SPORTbible

Marseille Vs PSG In Ligue One Was Absolute Chaos

France's 'Le Classique' fixture between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain has a tendency to serve up chaos and tonight's game at the Stade Velodrome was no different. Despite pleas from Dimitri Payet and Marseille president Jacques-Henri-Eyraud to heave, Marseille fans regularly hurled missiles such as paper and bottles onto the pitch during the encounter.
SOCCER
ESPN

CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey beat Club America amid VAR controversy

Monterrey beat favorites Club America 1-0 to win an all-Mexican CONCACAF Champions League final on Thursday at the Estadio BBVA. A ninth-minute goal from Rogelio Funes Mori was enough to settle the game for Monterrey, who were playing at home. The Argentina-born Mexico international scored from close range following an error from America defender Sebastian Caceres.
MLS
bitcoinist.com

Latin America, Tipping Point: Bitcoin Beach Brazil, Colombia ATMs, Mining Arg

Did we overestimate Latin America’s interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies? Even though the continent seems to need the technology the most, mainstream adoption feels so far away. The El Salvador experiment might change that, but it’s not a guarantee. And, so far, there are no major indicators that any other country is going to follow suit. Is it too early for this to happen? Are we being too eager?
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Seal
Person
Casemiro
Person
Neymar
The Independent

Alexander Isak: ‘I never had doubts, the only question was how long’

“The reality of winning? It was very bad compared to the dream,” Alexander Isak says before breaking into laughter. Just a few days after scoring on his 100th appearance for Real Sociedad, the 22-year-old is talking about the relentless noise of football and the slower silence of San Sebastian; the hardship of making new homes and then having to leave them behind. He usually refuses to entertain regrets but, as he settles on his favourite memory in Spain, when La Real defeated Basque rivals Athletic Club in the delayed, behind-closed-doors Copa del Rey final earlier this year, he stops to...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Colombia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he hated having to substitute Sadio Mane

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he hated having to substitute Sadio Mane at half-time of their 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid but he feared the visitors’ gamesmanship would get the player sent off.Early goals from Diogo Jota and Mane were soon followed by a red card for Atleti defender Felipe and from that point the visitors tried every trick in the book to restore numerical parity.Mane had been targeted by the opposition from the off, much like in their last-16 meeting in Madrid in February 2020, and like on that occasion Klopp took the decision to minimise the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Tottenham earns chaotic 3-2 in ECL win in Conte's debut

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte's first game in charge of Tottenham had five first-half goals, three red cards and a glimpse of the challenge he faces at the London club. Tottenham held on for a 3-2 home win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday after nearly giving up a three-goal lead in Conte's debut. The Italian was appointed Spurs’ new manager following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte off to winning start as chaotic Spurs hold off Vitesse fightback

Antonio Conte got a glimpse of what life at Tottenham is like with a dramatic 3-2 win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League.Conte was taking charge of his first game since being appointed as Spurs’ new boss following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal on Monday.The Italian, a Premier League winner at Chelsea, has been tasked with taking the club back to the top table of English football but was given a clear indication of what a difficult journey that might be as Tottenham struggled against the Dutch side.Conte witnessed a perfect start as, having failed to have a shot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona confirm return of club icon Xavi as coach

Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, adding that the legendary midfielder was expected back in the city this weekend to take up his new role. "It is expected that Xavi Hernandez will arrive in Barcelona this weekend and that on Monday 8 November his presentation as new FC Barcelona first team coach will take place in an event open to the public at Camp Nou," it said.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy