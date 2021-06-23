Cancel
US network carriers may soon retreat from leisure routes added during Covid: discount airline CEOs

By Sponsored by Cirium, Miami International Airport
Flight Global.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heads of two US leisure airlines expect major US network carriers will soon begin retreating from many leisure routes they dumped into their networks during the pandemic. Carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines rushed into leisure markets during the last year, a response to the collapse of demand for high-yielding business travel. They even deployed widebodies on routes previously served by narrowbodies.

www.flightglobal.com
