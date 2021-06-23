US network carriers may soon retreat from leisure routes added during Covid: discount airline CEOs

Arguably the most important air market in the United States is New York City. While Delta, American, and JetBlue duke it out at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA), United Airlines has focused its New York strategy across the river in New Jersey at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). As the airline navigates out of the crisis, United will be ramping up Newark, with plans to cross 400 departures per day by November and commit to long-term, sustainable growth. Here’s what the airline has in store.