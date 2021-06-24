Valve troubleshooting led to crew incapacitation aboard Qantas 737-300F

This is probably the coolest flight in the sky right now…. Qantas Boeing 787-9 flies from Brisbane to Saint Lucia. Qantas flight 6079 is currently enroute from Brisbane, Australia (BNE), to Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia (UVF). The flight covers a distance of just over 10,000 miles, making it a ridiculously long journey. As a point of comparison, the world’s longest regularly scheduled flight is between Singapore and New York, and that covers a distance of just over 9,500 miles.