Valve troubleshooting led to crew incapacitation aboard Qantas 737-300F
Attempts to rectify a fault led to the loss of pressurisation and the temporary incapacitation of the crew operating a Qantas Freight Boeing 737-300F freighter. The incident involved aircraft VH-XMO (MSN 23488) that was operating the Brisbane-Melbourne route on the evening of 15 August 2018, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB). The aircraft is operated by Express Freights Australia, a unit of Qantas Group.www.flightglobal.com