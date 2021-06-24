Cancel
Valve troubleshooting led to crew incapacitation aboard Qantas 737-300F

By Sponsored by Cirium, Miami International Airport
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttempts to rectify a fault led to the loss of pressurisation and the temporary incapacitation of the crew operating a Qantas Freight Boeing 737-300F freighter. The incident involved aircraft VH-XMO (MSN 23488) that was operating the Brisbane-Melbourne route on the evening of 15 August 2018, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB). The aircraft is operated by Express Freights Australia, a unit of Qantas Group.

