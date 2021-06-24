Cancel
Young's 48 leads Hawks by Bucks

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason. Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks...

www.arkansasonline.com
