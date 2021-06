The ocean has been a natural playground for generations of New Zealanders. With over a third of the population participating in boating each year, coupled with our undeniable love for the sea, New Zealanders are true marine enthusiasts. It’s a mindset that has contributed to New Zealand’s long legacy of innovation in the industry. New Zealanders were first in the world to pioneer the development of water jet propulsion, and they were the first to develop the technology to transform all-terrain vehicles into oceangoing speed boats, among many other innovations.