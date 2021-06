The adversary support contractor’s impressive fleet could add as many as 40 second-hand F-16s from Dutch stocks. Draken International, the adversary air support contractor which boasts one of the world’s largest private tactical jet air force, is now set to add F-16A/B fighters to its roster after the Dutch government announced it had agreed to transfer 12 of the jets to the North American company. Draken will join fellow private contractor Top Aces in operating F-16s for “red air” adversary support, which is now in great demand, especially to fulfill the U.S. Air Force’s mammoth adversary air contract.