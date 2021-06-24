Homemakers give 3 beneficiaries $100

Abby Fate serves with Melel Xojobal, Mexico. I’d never thought so much about food until I began working at the Comedor, a migrant aid center just across the border in Nogales, Mexico. The Comedor offers many services, including legal aid, psychological counseling, job search assistance, clothing, toiletries, and check cashing for deportees. Alongside these services, the primary function of the Comedor is to provide two hot meals per day, all prepared fresh, for anywhere between one hundred and four hundred migrants. Before the pandemic, the Comedor served migrants each morning and afternoon in a sizeable sit-down cafeteria. Now, all food is served in to-go containers to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures are crucial for migrants, who often lack medical care and live in situations that make social distancing impossible. However, it made building relationships far more complex. That was my experience, as I only see most migrants for a few minutes each morning as they pick up their food.