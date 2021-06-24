Cancel
Homeless

Homemakers give 3 beneficiaries $100

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club has been busy with fundraisers for community service projects. They raised money by selling Rada Cutlery and cupcakes, according to a news release. New Horizons EHC was able to present checks of $100 each to Hope of the Delta, Neighbor to Neighbor and the...

www.arkansasonline.com
Hancock, MIkeweenawreport.com

Finlandia celebrates Giving Day

Student textbook assistance is in the spotlight for Giving Day this year at Finlandia. Wednesday only, there is a concerted push to get alumni, family, friends, and university supporters to donate. The fundraising goal stands at $10,000, which would then be meted out by the Finlandia Alumni Board in $250 increments.
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Warren Gives generates $731,792

The 2021 Warren Gives — A Warren County Day of Giving — generated $731,792.71 for 100 participating organizations. Of that amount, donors contributed $671,792.71, and matching funds amounted to $60,000. The matching funds are spread around the participating organizations in the same ratio of the donations from the public. An...
Dubuque, IAdbqfoundation.org

Growing Up and Giving Back

Safe to say, Dubuque is the only city I’ve ever known. Whenever I travel to other cities, both bigger and smaller than the Key City, I constantly use Dubuque as a benchmark to compare other places. When I began school at Hempstead High, I made my entire freshman year about...
Advocacypcdn.co

A Giving Quilt: To Honor and Comfort

For US service members returning from deployment, readjustment back into stateside life can be difficult. What better way to honor and comfort our veterans than to award them with a handmade quilt?. The Quilts of Valor® Foundation began in 2003, when founder Catherine Roberts’ son returned from Iraq and she...
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

Sunset Extension Homemakers Club

The Sunset Extension Homemakers Club met at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper. President Sylvia Adams opened the meeting the with the Pledge to the Flag, Club Creed and the Mission Statement. Members sang “In the Good Old Summertime.”. Seven members answered roll...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Susan Foster-Teinert

Education: Graduated from Stroman High School; attended Victoria College for business. Company: Crossroads Movers and Foster Creek Station. In 1994 my dad passed away. I was 27 years old, and working for a convenience store chain in their corporate office at the time. Crossroads Movers came up for sale, and my mother and I decided to buy the company. Then in 1999, we decided to do something fun and opened a ladies boutique and named it Foster Creek Station. I always loved clothes and jewelry so this was right up my alley.
Charitiesgolfcourseindustry.com

Two decades of giving back

David Whelchel is the center of attention during the afterparty at Hurdzan Golf Course Design’s offices in Upper Arlington, Ohio. He’s dressed in a simple purple polo shirt and jeans, and he tears up as friends and acquaintances shower him with gifts. Whiskey, cigars and a handmade trophy from Whelchel’s own tournament are presented to him one by one as he wells with emotion. Next to him, Michael Hurdzan smiles and laughs with the crowd as he’s presented with his own gifts.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Unidas: Unidas, an after-school teen program run by the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona, has awarded $5,000 in funding to Southern Arizona Senior Pride, a community organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ community. The award, sponsored by Buffalo Exchange, allows Southern Arizona Senior Pride to deliver social and supportive programming to people who are isolated or homebound due to disability. Unidas participants, ranging in age from 14-18, navigated an extensive selection process that included community dialogue and interviews that guided their philanthropic decision.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Tiny house donated for veterans

An anonymous donor has given the gift of temporary housing to veterans in need in Plumas County, and veterans groups in the county are very pleased. Scott McCallum of Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center (PCIRC) and Scott Quade of the Plumas County Veterans Collaborative have been working with the Elks National Veterans Service Commission State Chairman, Vinny DeWitt, from the Northeast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks to obtain the tiny home. It made its way to Plumas County earlier this month.
Hancock, MIfinlandia.edu

Textbook Giving Day is today!

The Finlandia Alumni Board is hosting Giving Day 2021 today, June 16! Giving Day is dedicated to raising money to help students pay for textbooks. The Finlandia Alumni Board seeks to raise $10,000 and are looking to share this message to support their cause. To learn more about how to give back to Finlandia’s students, visit finlandia.edu/givingday. Every $250 awards another FinnU student a textbook scholarship!
Charitiesqgiv.com

Giving USA 2021 Report: Charitable Giving Trends

Looking for more in-depth analysis of the Giving USA data and how COVID-19 has changed giving? Register for our free webinar on Tuesday, July 13 from 1pm – 2pm ET!. For over 60 years, Giving USA: The Annual Report on Philanthropy in America, has provided comprehensive charitable giving data that are relied on by donors, fundraisers, and nonprofit leaders. The research in the annual report estimates all giving to charitable organizations across the United States. Giving USA is a public outreach initiative of Giving USA Foundation and is researched and written by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Giving USA Foundation, established in 1985 by The Giving Institute, endeavors to advance philanthropy through research and education.
Charitiestpgonlinedaily.com

American Red Cross: “Give Blood to Give Time”

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to Give Blood to Give Time and help loved ones have support during cancer treatment. According to the American Cancer Society, many procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments.
Family RelationshipsLog Cabin Democrat

Giving Matters: Daddy Lessons

Father’s Day is this weekend and I was fortunate enough to have two men in my life that I called Dad. Anyone can be a Father but it takes someone pretty special to be a Dad. When I think about my two Dad’s I think about the lessons I learned from them, the adventures we had, and some of the silly things they did.
Lifestylewilliamsonhomepage.com

Give Dad the gift of relaxation

There is one thing dads never get enough of: pure, intentional relaxation. With Father’s Day right around the corner and only a few days left to grab a last minute gift for Dad, why not get him a massage?. At Elements Massage, licensed massage therapists are ready to create the...
Charitiesglobalministries.org

Thanks Giving

Abby Fate serves with Melel Xojobal, Mexico. I’d never thought so much about food until I began working at the Comedor, a migrant aid center just across the border in Nogales, Mexico. The Comedor offers many services, including legal aid, psychological counseling, job search assistance, clothing, toiletries, and check cashing for deportees. Alongside these services, the primary function of the Comedor is to provide two hot meals per day, all prepared fresh, for anywhere between one hundred and four hundred migrants. Before the pandemic, the Comedor served migrants each morning and afternoon in a sizeable sit-down cafeteria. Now, all food is served in to-go containers to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures are crucial for migrants, who often lack medical care and live in situations that make social distancing impossible. However, it made building relationships far more complex. That was my experience, as I only see most migrants for a few minutes each morning as they pick up their food.
Charitiesshesafullonmonet.com

Doing A Big Purge? Here’s Where To Donate To Help Those In Need

I feel like I constantly clean out my wardrobe every other week, and that’s not all. I’m the type of person who is constantly tidying up and getting rid of furniture, old technology, and anything else I don’t think I have a use for anymore. Whenever I wanted to donate something of mine, I would usually drive through the Goodwill drop-off but I’ve come to the realization that my donations could be doing so much more.