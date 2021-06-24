Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinal County, AZ

Updated county park fees approved

By MARK COWLING, Staff Writer
pinalcentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE – The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved updated parks fees Wednesday. Kent Taylor, Pinal County Open Space and Trails director, told the board the goal was to keep fees affordable, simple and consistent. The fees for ramadas, ball fields and others are to reserve those facilities, and are not for normal “drop-in” or day use, which remains free. Trail fees are only collected for organized commercial events. Ramada and campsite reservations are the department’s most common service requests, Taylor said.

www.pinalcentral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Pinal County, AZ
Government
City
Superstition Mountains, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Ramada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...