Updated county park fees approved

FLORENCE – The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved updated parks fees Wednesday. Kent Taylor, Pinal County Open Space and Trails director, told the board the goal was to keep fees affordable, simple and consistent. The fees for ramadas, ball fields and others are to reserve those facilities, and are not for normal “drop-in” or day use, which remains free. Trail fees are only collected for organized commercial events. Ramada and campsite reservations are the department’s most common service requests, Taylor said.