GALLERY: A Tour of the historic Ford Piquette Plant in Detroit – Part Two

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited the historic Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in midtown Detroit. The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, birthplace of the Model T, was built in 1904. Ford’s dreams were accomplished here. It took workers 10-12 hours a day to produce one car. Eventually more than 100 cars were assembled here by hand in one day. The Ford Motor Company assembled car models B, C, F, K, N, R, S and T at the Piquette Avenue Plant. In 1905, Ford was the fourth largest car producer in the United States, behind Cadillac, Rambler and Oldsmobile.